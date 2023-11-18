TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies will be with us for tonight. We expect to have just a few very light rain and snow showers in for the evening tonight before building more showers into the region for the overnight and early morning hours of Sunday. Winds will be mostly light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the low to mid 30’s.

TOMORROW: We are expecting lots of valley rain and mountain snow showers to be scattered across the region throughout the entire day. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for the valleys at all with most of those areas seeing rain showers. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph for east ID and western WY with very breezy conditions out for the Magic Valley and central ID between 25-40 mph. High temperatures decrease into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s.

LONG TERM: The rain and snow showers end late on Sunday with us clearing up by Monday morning. Sunny skies return on Monday continuing all the way into Wednesday. Snow showers look to target the entire region including the valleys on Thursday for Thanksgiving before drying up for Friday and the following weekend. Winds look to calm down for Monday before getting breezy again later in the week on Thanksgiving and Friday. High temperatures stay in the upper 30’s and lower 40’s all the way into Thursday before dropping again into the mid to upper 20’s for next weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY for The Bear River Range including Emigration Summit.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM MST SUNDAY for Shoshone/Lava Beds-Eastern Magic Valley- Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region- Including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.