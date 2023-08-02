TODAY: Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will cover the majority of the region for most of the day for today. These storms can include flash flooding with rainfall accumulations getting up to an inch in some localized areas as well as strong wind gusts. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph except underneath storms where wind gusts can reach up to 45 mph. High temperatures will only get up into the upper 70’s.

TOMORROW: More scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will roll through the region, especially in the mountains. The valleys still have a good 50/50 chance of seeing storms during the entirety of Thursday. Winds will be light with the exception of strong storm gusts up to 45 mph. High temperatures stay around the mid to upper 70’s.

LONG TERM: The rain showers still keep coming into Friday and the weekend, but there looks to be less of them and they should be a lot more isolated for those days. Stray, leftover showers are left for Monday before starting to dry up heading into the rest of the next work week. Winds will be light with the exception of strong storm wind gusts. High temperatures increase starting on Friday and will continue increasing throughout the long-term forecast, but they will only be increasing very slowly. High’s for the weekend are in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. High’s are in the mid 80’s then by the middle of next week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR Lemhi County until 3pm Thursday.