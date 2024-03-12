By WTVD Staff
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) — The Oak City has been selected as a sustainable city.
Raleigh will receive Bloomberg Philanthropies support to turbocharge local climate action for a more prosperous communities.
The state’s capital is one of 25 cities selected for the program that will provide support and $200 million in sustainable developments in clean and energy-efficient infrastructure.
The Bloomberg initiative aims to help critical projects, especially in disadvantaged communities overburdened by pollution.
