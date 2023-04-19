KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The attorney for Ralph Yarl’s family says the Black teenager was shot by a white homeowner at point-blank range in the head but miraculously survived the bullet to his skull. As the 16-year-old Yarl recovers at home, the 84-year-old white owner of the Kansas City, Missouri, home where Yarl mistakenly went to pick up his brothers faces his first court appearance Wednesday. Andrew Lester is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He could face life in prison if convicted. Lester does not yet have a listed attorney.

By MARGARET STAFFORD and JIM SALTER Associated Press

