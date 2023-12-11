CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say they charged a New Hampshire with threatening to kill a presidential candidate ahead of a scheduled campaign event. The 30-year-old man was arrested and charged Saturday with sending the threats by text message. The U.S. Attorney’s office did not name the candidate. However, a spokesperson for Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said Monday that the texts were directed at his campaign. Ramaswamy went on to hold his event. The suspect was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon. A phone number for him could not be found and the case file did not list an attorney for him.

