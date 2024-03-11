BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Farmers and ranchers in eastern Idaho may soon get more authority to improve rangeland.

House Bill 468, also known as the Rangeland Improvement Act, calls for the Idaho State Department of Agriculture to find funding and carry out several improvement projects statewide. Including grazing lands, water distribution, cross-fencing, and predator and invasive species control.

Bill sponsor Representative Jerald Raymond of Menan, ID says that the bill will help complete meaningful projects on the land and help livestock and wildlife.

“I would ask you to consider over the many times in the last few years,” Raymond said. “how many times have we stated that we wish that the state of Idaho could be more involved in the management of our natural resources?

“Well, this is that opportunity.”

The bill also creates a fund to add two members to the grazing board central committee. They would be nominated by the members of livestock industry and appointed by Governor Brad Little.

The Rangeland Improvement Act now heads to the Senate floor.