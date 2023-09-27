IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A new way of voting may be on its way to Idaho. The voting system is ranked choice voting (RCV).

The system is based on the idea voters can rank their candidates in order of preference.

For example, if there are three candidates on a ballot running for a seat, voters would mark their first choice in the first column, their second choice in the second column and third choice in the third column. This same process would hold true if there were more than three candidates as well.

In the event no one candidate doesn’t have 50% of the vote, the candidate with the lowest percentage of votes gets eliminated and those voters’ second choice gets more votes. This process continues until there is a winner.

Ranked choice voting is already used for major elections in Maine and Alaska. It is also used in Utah within some city elections. It was also used in the 2020 Wyoming Democratic primary.