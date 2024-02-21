TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel says it has found evidence of “systematic and intentional” rape and sexual abuse during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 that ignited the war in Gaza. Wednesday’s report says attacks were more widespread than earlier thought, taking place at a series of locations across southern Israel. “In some cases, rape was conducted in front of an audience, such as partners, family, or friends, to increase the pain and humiliation for all present,” it said. The report did not specify the number of cases it had documented or identify any victims, even anonymously. The association says victim identification was difficult because many were killed after being assaulted.

