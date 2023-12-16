By Madeline Montgomery

COLLEGE PARK, Georgia (WANF) — What started as College Park’s way to spread holiday cheer is now a gift-giving extravaganza thanks to a $30,000 donation from Amazon.

A caravan with Santa, city workers, police officers and firefighters brought the gifts to different neighborhoods around the city Saturday. The goodies included toys, warm clothing and technology, said Terreta Rodgers, Amazon’s head of community affairs in Atlanta.

College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom said the children got bikes and scooters alongside education-friendly gifts like laptops.

“Seeing kids open their doors and not expect Santa Claus to not be in front of their apartment or house and see that wonder and look in their eyes, it is absolutely incredible,” she said.

And what’s an Atlanta holiday without a famous rapper?

“They say Santa Claus is coming to town, but snowman is, too,” said Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins.

Jeezy helped deliver toys with his Street Dreamz Foundation, which partners with Amazon.

“Community is all we got,” he said. “So for us to come in and do some of the heavy load off with laptops, bikes, things the kids like… I know if someone came to my neighborhood when I was younger and gave me a laptop or computer for that matter, I’d be very excited. So this is an exciting moment.”

