LOS ANGELES (AP) — Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades. Mike was handcuffed and escorted out by Los Angeles police at Crypto Arena after some joyous moments for him at the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony on Sunday, where he won three awards in quick succession. A police spokesperson didn’t offer a name or additional details, but confirmed a Black male was detained. A representative for Mike did not immediately respond to an emailed or text request for comment. The 48-year-old rapper won for best rap performance, rap song and rap album.

