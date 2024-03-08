ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — A rare calf born with two faces is continuing to flourish eight days after its birth at a southwest Louisiana farm. Owners of Breaux Farms LLC in Cossinade say the calf is named “Deux Face.” She was still thriving Thursday. Deux Face has four eyes, two mouths, two noses and two ears. Everything from the ears back appears normal. Eric and Dawn Breaux said in a post on Facebook that the chance of this type of birth is 1 in 400 million. Another post said the calf does not appear to be suffering. The Breauxs say she’s beaten many odds, but only time will tell her fate.

