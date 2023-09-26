(CNN) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have cut a deal and are circulating a 79-page short-term spending bill to keep the government open past Saturday , according to a draft obtained by CNN.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.