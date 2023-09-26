By CNN staff
(CNN) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have cut a deal and are circulating a 79-page short-term spending bill to keep the government open past Saturday, according to a draft obtained by CNN.
Read the bill here:
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.