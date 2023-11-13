By CNN
(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Monday unveiled a code of conduct in an attempt to bolster the public’s confidence in the court after months of news stories alleging that some of the justices have been skirting ethics regulations.
It is unclear however, how the code will be enforced and by whom.
Read the code of conduct here:
