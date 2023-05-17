SANDY, Utah (AP) — Real Salt Lake’s Zac MacMath and the Portland Timbers’ Aljaz Ivacic both finished with four saves as the two clubs played to a scoreless tie after a very lengthy weather delay to start the match on Wednesday night.

Portland (4-5-4) had lost two straight in the series heading into play. Real Salt Lake (3-6-3) scored seven goals in the two wins over the Timbers — a club record for a two-match span.

Real Salt Lake has been shut out in its last four matches and has been blanked in seven of its 12 matches this season. The seven clean sheets ties Sporting KC for most in the league this season.

The Timbers couldn’t find the net after scoring twice in the first 18 minutes of a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps last week.

Real Salt Lake took 17 shots to just 10 for Portland. Both teams had four shots on goal.

Real Salt Lake travels to play the Colorado Rapids on Saturday. Portland returns home to play Minnesota United on Saturday.

