By Matt Stiles, Molly English, Ethan Cohen and David Wright, CNN

(CNN) — In CNN’s Republican primary presidential debate, just two candidates will battle for the spotlight and the most time at the mic as they each try to become the party’s top alternative to former President Donald Trump.

Wednesday night’s debate will be the last chance for Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley to make an impression in front of a national audience before voting begins in the state on Monday.

We’re tracking how long each candidate speaks tonight. Follow along live. Data will be updated every 10 seconds.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.