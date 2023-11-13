IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality says residents in several east Idaho counties could be eligible for rebates on new, cleaner burning wood stoves, inserts, pellet stoves, or natural gas or propane units, if certain requirements are met.

“DEQ’s wood stove changeout programs provide rebates for homeowners to replace older, more pollutingstoves with cleaner-burning EPA-certified wood stoves, inserts, pellet stoves, or natural gas or propane units. We sponsor wood stove changeout programs in specific areas throughout the state as funding becomes available.

We are currently offering five woodstove rebate programs. To receive a rebate, applicants must meet the general requirements listed below, as well as any additional requirements that apply for specific programs.

Applicants must be the legal owner of the home or rental property. Renters are allowed to participate if approved by their landlord. Review the Homeowner/Tenant Agreement before submitting an application.

Homes must be located within the specified area.

The existing appliance must be a non-EPA-certified wood-burning appliance or an EPA-certified wood or pellet appliance manufactured at least 20 years ago.

All newly purchased and installed wood-burning appliances must meet current EPA certification requirements.

All purchases, installation, and destruction of the old stove must be performed by a DEQ-participating vendor.

The DEQ-participating vendor must take the old woodstove or pellet stove to a DEQ-approved recycler for disposal and obtain a proof-of-disposal receipt. Homeowners must retain a copy of the proof-of-disposal receipt for tax purposes and submit a copy of the receipt to DEQ:

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality

Woodstove Program

1410 N. Hilton St.

Boise, ID 83706

Homes must be located within the counties of Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Oneida, or Power.”