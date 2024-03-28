By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — Rebel Wilson is hoping to help young people feel empowered when it comes to sex and intimacy by revealing that she lost her virginity at the age of 35.

“Not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager,” Wilson told People magazine in an interview published on Wednesday about her upcoming memoir “Rebel Rising.” “People can wait till they’re ready or wait till they’re a bit more mature.”

Wilson said she details her personal experience in the memoir and that she thinks it “could be a positive message” for others.

“You obviously don’t have to wait until you’re in your thirties like me, but you shouldn’t feel pressure as a young person,” she said.

Describing herself as a “late bloomer,” Wilson told the magazine that she would fib to her friends that she “did it just to get it over with” while in her 20s, or simply leave the room when the topic would come up.

Had she been born 20 years later, she said, “I probably would’ve explored my sexuality more. I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing.”

“And then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that, I just think it’s a sign of where society kind of was,” she said.

These days, the Australian actress has nothing to hide.

In February 2023, Wilson became engaged to clothing designer Ramona Agruma at Disneyland. The previous November, she became a mom to daughter Royce Lillian via surrogate.

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her,” the “Bridesmaids” star wrote on her Instagram page when she announced the birth of her daughter. “She’s a beautiful miracle!”

“Rebel Rising” will be released on April 2.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.