VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has opened the celebration of Palm Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square, presiding at his first ceremony after a hospital stay for bronchitis. Francis wore a long, ivory-colored coat as he was driven into the square aboard a pope mobile. Ahead of him, scores of prelates and priests and tens of thousands of rank-and-file faithful clutching palm fronds or olive branches filled the square. The 86-year-old pontiff was discharged from a Rome hospital on Saturday after receiving antibiotics intravenously. Palm Sunday opens a heavy schedule of Holy Week appointments for him. His voice sounded strong as he opened the Mass.

