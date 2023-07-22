HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — An unusually long procession of intense thunderstorms dumped record amounts of rain across a wide swath of Canada’s Atlantic-coast province of Nova Scotia, causing flash flooding, road washouts and power outages. Torrential downpours started on Friday afternoon across the Halifax region, dumping more than 200 millimeters of rain in some areas. The port city typically receives about 90-100 mm of rain during an average July. Environment Canada said on Saturday that, based on radar estimates and unofficial observations, some areas may have received more than 300 mm of rain in 24 hours.

