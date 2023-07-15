TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will be across the region tonight with no chances for any rain. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will get down to the 50’s.

TOMORROW: Sunny skies will bring about a very hot day for Sunday. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get up to the 90’s with a few areas in the Magic Valley and lower Snake River Plain possibly getting into triple digits.

LONG TERM: We will have a little line of rain showers and even a spotty thunderstorm or two coming in to the region for Monday afternoon. Besides that, dry, sunny conditions await for the rest of the week even into the following weekend. Winds will be breezy for Monday and Tuesday between 10-25 mph before calming down the rest of the week. High temperatures decrease back into the 80’s and lower 90’s by Tuesday. High’s then slowly rise back into the mid to upper 90’s by the end of next week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY for Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Snake Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Raft River Region, Marsh and Arbon Highlands, and Franklin/Eastern Oneida Region.