IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Day two of the Tiger/Grizz invitational was a fun one, with 31 schools from across the area representing in the event.

A multitude of records were broken on Saturday at Ravsten Stadium.

For the men, the Athlete of the Meet was Burley superstar Gatlin Bair, who is not only a four star recruit on the football field, but also is a speedster on the track. He finished first in the 100 meters in 10.48 seconds.

On the women’s side, the Athlete of the Meet was Century’s Matejah Mangum, who also won the 100 meters with a time of 12.35 seconds.

For all of the winners of the meet, here are the results.