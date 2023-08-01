MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s legalization of recreational marijuana went into effect Tuesday. The law allows people 21 and older to legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes. But that’s subject to limits as the state establishes a legal cannabis industry in the coming months and years. Most businesses aren’t expected to sell recreational marijuana until early 2025, as the state sets up a licensing and regulatory system. But some retailers have started selling marijuana seeds. Other businesses are boosting their stock of marijuana-related accessories. And The Red Lake Nation has used its tribal sovereignty to open the state’s first legal dispensary for recreational marijuana in northwestern Minnesota.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

