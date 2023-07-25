…SECOND RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10
PM WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 410, 425, AND 476…
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a second Red
Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is
in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 covering the Upper Snake
River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the
Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake
River, and Fire Weather Zone 476 covering the Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis NF.
* WINDS…West-southwest sustained at 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up
to 45 MPH both afternoons. Winds may be a bit lighter in
southern portions of Fire Weather Zones 425 and 410.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 16 percent both afternoons.
* IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid
wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.
Very similar conditions may continue Thursday afternoon as well.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more
of these criteria for Southeast Idaho:
– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent AND wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without
specific rainfall criteria.
– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.