…SECOND RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10

PM WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE

WEATHER ZONES 410, 425, AND 476…

The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a second Red

Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is

in effect from 1 PM to 10 PM Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 covering the Upper Snake

River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the

Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake

River, and Fire Weather Zone 476 covering the Lemhi and Lost

River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…West-southwest sustained at 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up

to 45 MPH both afternoons. Winds may be a bit lighter in

southern portions of Fire Weather Zones 425 and 410.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 to 16 percent both afternoons.

* IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid

wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.

Very similar conditions may continue Thursday afternoon as well.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more

of these criteria for Southeast Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent AND wind gusts of at

least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without

specific rainfall criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.