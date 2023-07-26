* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River

Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake

River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire

Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…10 TO 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid

wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.

Very similar conditions may continue Thursday afternoon as

well.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

– Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall

criteria.

– Other high impact events deemed critical by the National

Weather Service and area fire management agencies.