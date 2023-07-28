* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River
Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 Middle Snake
River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake River and Fire
Weather Zone 476 Lemhi and Lost River Range/Challis NF.

* TIMING…From 1 PM to 9 PM MDT today.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid
wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.
Very similar conditions may continue Thursday afternoon as
well.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria
for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at
least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

