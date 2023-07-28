* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 475 East Salmon River

Mountains/Salmon NF below 6500 feet.

* WINDS…Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…Hot, dry, and breezy conditions at these elevations

will support rapid wildfire spread and long range spotting of

embers.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria

for Southeastern Idaho:

– Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at

least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.