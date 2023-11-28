The Salvation Army in Pocatello has a goal of raising $125,000 during its Red Kettle fundraiser this year, but it’s experiencing a low donation season.

Salvation Army relies on these funds to carry out important service projects like fighting hunger and reducing housing insecurity.

With total funds currently around $58,000, Salvation Army will be forced to reduce their service offerings next year unless they pull in more donations.

If you are interested in donating, please visit the virtual red kettle by scanning this QR code or by visiting one of many donation locations.

Salvation Army is also in need of volunteers and Christmas toy donations for over 400 local children. You can find the link to their Amazon toy wish list HERE.