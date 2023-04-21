IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- As Earth Day approaches, Reed’s Dairy is emphasizing their mission to cut down on carbon emissions by reminding their customers to reuse glass bottles and use the dairy’s direct delivery service.

Reed’s is partnering with other companies such as Cox Honey, High Desert Butter, and Z House Meats in their pursuit to reduce greenhouse gasses for the region.

The partnerships allow multiple businesses to deliver their products directly to customers while supporting a cleaner environment.

Although plastic milk jugs can be recycled, reducing the amount of plastic in the environment overall is ideal. To accomplish this goal, Reed’s Dairy recommends their home delivery option for customers in Idaho Falls.

“We have trucks that deliver to about 100, 150 homes per day,” Sam Reed, the C.E.O. of Reed’s Dairy, said. “So the way we look at it is, if we weren’t out making those waivers with four trucks, one truck making delivery, 150 homes, those homes would be making 150 trips to the grocery store.”

Through their partnership with other businesses in the region, Reed’s Dairy not only finds ways to make their company more environmentally friendly, but also cuts carbon emissions for other business in the area.