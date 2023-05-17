By Krystal Hur, CNN

New York (CNN) — Regional bank stocks surged on Wednesday after Western Alliance reported that customer deposits are growing.

Western Alliance said in a regulatory filing Tuesday that its deposit balances stabilized by late March, and that its deposit growth exceeded $2 billion between March 31 and May 12 to around $50 billion. That’s up from $46.7 billion as of the end of last quarter.

Western Alliance shares rose roughly 13%, recouping its losses and then some from the last two weeks.

Shares of other beaten-down regional lenders rallied on the news. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking exchange-traded fund rose about 6%. PacWest shares rose about 18%, KeyCorp added 7% and Comerica marched up 11%.

Western Alliance’s latest deposit update comes after it earlier this month strongly denied a report that it’s exploring strategic options, including a potential sale. The report, along with PacWest’s confirmation that it’s exploring options, helped accelerate a steep sell-off in regional bank stocks that started when Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed in March.

Shares of Western Alliance are down about 40% for the year.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.