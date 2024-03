BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI)-Multiple schools in Bingham County have announced closures for Monday, Mar. 4.

Those schools include:

-Idaho Science and Technology Charter School

-Bingham Academy will also be closed

-Blackfoot Charter School

-Blackfoot Public School District #55

-Snake River School District #52

