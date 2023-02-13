BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The 29th annual Idaho Prevention and Support Conference is scheduled for May 4 – 5 in Boise. This statewide conference will feature talks by thought leaders in educational and student well-being as well as pre-conference workshops and interactive sessions.

Registration for both the main conference and pre-conference activities are now open. This year’s event will be held at the Boise Centre in downtown Boise. Attendees may register for the two-day, in-person event for $175. The conference will cover a range of topics, with talks from local and national thought leaders as well as front-line educators.

“This is an invaluable opportunity for anyone looking to expand the power and effectiveness of their outreach to students, schools and their larger educational communities,” says Idaho State Department of Education Youth Suicide Prevention Coordinator, Hannah Crumrine. “This conference gives us a chance to prioritize thinking around the overall health and well-being of each of these groups.

A full agenda is available here.

The optional May 3 pre-conference session will be hosted by the Idaho AWARE Project and will cover Youth Mental Health First Aid Training (YMHFA), a protocol designed to teach parents, family members, educators, school staff and more how to help an adolescent who is experiencing a mental health or addiction-related challenge or who is in crisis. Click here to learn more about registration and requirements for the in-person pre-conference session.

Last year’s conference attracted over 450 attendees. This year’s conference will be held at the Boise Centre West Building.

For questions please contact Thomas Jayo at tjayo@sde.idaho.gov.