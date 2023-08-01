IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department is hosting its annual Kid’s Tri Harder Triathlon, Idaho’s largest kids’ triathlon, on Aug. 12, 2023.

The Kids Tri Harder Triathlon is a fun-filled event designed to encourage children between the ages of three and 13 to try the sport of triathlon. Held at Wes Deist Aquatic Center, the triathlon allows youth to swim in the pool, followed by a bike and run on the outdoor course.

Registration for the event costs $25. To sign up online for the Kids Tri Harder Triathlon, www.idahofallsidaho.gov/registration or stop by in person at the Aquatic Center at 149 7th Street.

The Kids Tri Harder Triathlon offers different start times, depending on age and skill levels. Lifeguards will be on-site, along with volunteers and staff, to help participants through the event.

Parents and guardians are welcomed and encouraged to help kids each step of the triathlon. Lifejackets and training wheels are allowed, and adults are welcome to run with the kids during the event.

Every participant will receive a swag bag with great items from the business community, a medal for finishing and a tasty breakfast provided by Smith Chevrolet.