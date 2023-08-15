IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – All six reigning high school football state champions in Idaho are tabbed as the favorites to win another title according to the Idaho football preseason media polls, which were released Tuesday.

That includes Rigby, Skyline, Sugar-Salem, and Bear Lake pacing their respective classes from 5A down to 2A.

Sugar is one of two unanimous favorites along with the Oakley Hornets, the back-to-back-to-back champions in 1AD1.

Also of note, East Idaho claimed all five spots in the 2A poll. Bear Lake leads West Side by a tight four-point margin, followed by Firth, North Fremont, and Aberdeen.