POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – When walking through Historic Downtown Pocatello, it’s a completely different perspective from day till night.

To highlight that experience, Relight the Night has created a walking tour that documents every sign that they have restored and reintroduced in the community. They have made a detailed brochure that documents every lit sign in the city and its backstory.

From the Hotel Yellowstone sign changing colors, to the Buster Brown Shoes shining in the spotlight, this tour has something unique for everyone to see.

“I got to say my favorite was probably the Greyhound sign,” said Maddee Perry. “Just because it was cool to see it running and he said it was like the only one they know of to be in existence.”

Perry says the tour made her feel a sense of nostalgia.

“I’ve been to a few towns that have this kind of feel and it’s just really nice and enjoyable,” Perry said. “It’s kind of like taking a step back into the past.”

To kick off their new attraction, Relight the Night invited the community this past Friday to experience what they have created, with Idaho Public Television in attendance for an upcoming documentary.

The man behind the signs Randy Dixon says he was shocked by the turnout.

“I’ll be honest with you, I expected 40 people or something like that, and I figured I could handle a group of 40, a group of 200 or so like we had was it was a little difficult, because I like to communicate with people about this stuff,” Dixon said. “I like to talk to them about it and and get their feelings on it. And so it was a little overwhelming, but I couldn’t be prouder of the showing we had.”

By restoring these signs for the last ten years, Dixon says they are continuing to build tourism to the downtown area.

“Our notoriety is out there,” Dixon said. “People know who we are. And neon is will bring tourists to downtown Pocatello.”