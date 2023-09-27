LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Searchers have found the remains of a woman who was reported missing on Mother’s Day in 2020 after she did not return from a bike ride near her home in southern Colorado. Agents with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation found the remains of 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew on Friday during an unrelated search near the small southern Colorado town of Moffat. Authorities said her remains were positively identified Wednesday. Morphew’s husband, Barry Morphew, was previously charged with murder and other crimes after her disappearance, but prosecutors dropped charges against him last year just as he was about to go on trial.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.