BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (KIFI) – Skeletal remains have been found in a remote area of northwestern Utah. Officials believe it may be those of Dylan Rounds.
The remains were found Tuesday in Box Elder County, near Lucin.
Rounds is from Jefferson County, Idaho. His family said he went to Lucin to start his own farm.
Rounds has been missing since May 30, 2022.
James Brenner was formally charged with aggravated murder and abuse or Desecration of a human body for the murder of Rounds and the disposal of his body.
