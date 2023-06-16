Ángela Reyes Haczek
(CNN en Español) — Este jueves, la ministra de Salud de Perú, Rosa Gutiérrez Palomino, informó ante el Congreso que renunció a su cargo.
La Presidencia del Perú confirmó a través de su página oficial que la presidenta Dina Boluarte aceptó la renuncia de la ministra de Salud, a quien agradeció por su trabajo esforzado y honesto, informó el comunicado.
