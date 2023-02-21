By Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

Democratic Rep. Barbara Lee on Tuesday announced her campaign for US Senate in California.

“Today I am proud to announce my candidacy for U.S. Senate. I’ve never backed down from doing what’s right. And I never will. Californians deserve a strong, progressive leader who has delivered real change,” she said in a tweet announcing her campaign.

Her campaign announcement video highlights her record, including her “no” vote in Congress against the war in Afghanistan, as well as more personal aspects of her life such as her decision to have an abortion.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

