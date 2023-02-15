By CURT ANDERSON, MICHELLE L. PRICE and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Matt Gaetz says the Justice Department has ended a sex trafficking case with no charges against him. Gaetz, who represents much of the Florida Panhandle, issued a statement through his congressional office that the long-running investigation was over. Gaetz had insisted throughout that he was innocent of any wrongdoing. The Republican firebrand was known for his strong support of former President Donald Trump. The decision not to charge Gaetz removes a shadow that had threatened his political career. The Justice Department did not immediately response to a request for comment.