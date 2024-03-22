By Melanie Zanona, CNN
GOP Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin will resign from Congress early, handing another blow to Speaker Mike Johnson and his razor thin Republican majority.
In a statement, Gallagher confirmed he will resign effective April 19.
NBC News first reported the news of Gallagher’s decision.
The House already has three vacancies – left by two Republicans and one Democrat – and Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado has said he will leave Congress after this week.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
