WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) — Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson has voted in favor of H.R. 1147 – Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2023. This bill gives schools flexibility to craft nutritious lunches for students participating in school meal programs by allowing whole and 2% milk options.

“For too long, whole and 2% milk has been kept out of school cafeterias,” said Rep. Simpson, an original cosponsor of this bill. “Students in Idaho and across our nation deserve access to milk’s 13 essential nutrients that children often lack. Simply put, we must restore access to these nutritious beverages in cafeterias nationwide.”

“Idaho is the third-largest milk-producing state, and I represent one of the most productive dairy districts in the country,” he said. “As co-chair of the Congressional Dairy Caucus and a proud cosponsor of this bill, I am happy to see the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act pass the House and look forward to seeing more of Idaho’s high-quality dairy in schools nationwide.”

Currently, school lunch programs can only serve students skim and 1% milk. This rule is at odds with USDA findings that say not enough school children are consuming the recommended levels of dairy. This legislation modifies these restrictions and instead encourages milk consumption by providing schools, parents, and students the opportunity to consume the milk option of their choosing, whether it be whole, reduced-fat, low-fat, fat-free flavored or unflavored milk.

This legislation passed with a vote of 330-99. The full text of the bill is available here.