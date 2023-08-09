ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department will begin repaving on US Highway 20 through Island Park on August 14.

Repaving will take place on the 17.6 mile stretch of US 20 from Pine Haven Drive North to Island Park Lodge between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The roadway will be reduced to one lane in alternating shifts to allow traffic flow. During this time there will be flaggers on the road as well as a pilot car to lead traffic approximately two and a half miles each shift.

This will continue until the project is completed in late September.

ITD says repaving is important to maintaining the roadways. Heavy traffic takes a toll on both concrete and asphalt, producing ruts and surface generated cracks. Road resurfacing increases the safety of our roadways and contributes to longevity and clarity of road markings.

Drivers are encouraged to obey traffic laws, traffic signs, and construction signs while traveling through work zones.