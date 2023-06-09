DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A cartoonist’s lawyer says Iranian authorities have summoned and arrested her over posts on her Instagram account. Mohammad Moghimi said in a tweet Friday that his client, Atena Farghadani, a painter, cartoonist and former political prisoner, was summoned to the Evin courthouse in Tehran and arrested. He did not elaborate on why she was detained. The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists called for Farghadani ‘s release and said her detainment is an example of Iran’s “failure to respect the rule of law.”

