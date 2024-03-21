ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has been asked to testify in court July 2 in the trial of two men who are accused of making deep fake pornographic images using her face and posting them online.Meloni is listed as an injured party in the Sassari, Sardinia defamation trial. She is seeking 100,000 euros in damages. Her lawyer says she will donate any award to an interior ministry fund for women victims of domestic violence.According to ANSA news agency, Italy’s postal police in 2020 identified the father and son who allegedly uploaded the deep fake images to a U.S.-based porn site.

