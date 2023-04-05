LOS ANGELES (AP) — In 2022 Los Angeles police shot and killed 14 people — 60% of everyone struck by officers’ bullets. That’s according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s annual Use of Force report that was released Wednesday. LAPD officers opened fire 31 times last year, striking 23 people and missing their target in eight other situations. The statistics show decreases in police shootings since 2021, when officers fired their weapons 37 times. Thirty-one people were struck in 2021, and 17 of those were killed. Although the agency is routinely criticized for its violence, figures from the last five years show that police shootings are significantly down from the early-to-mid 1990s.

