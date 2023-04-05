HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers in Montana are advancing legislation that would alter next year’s U.S. Senate primary in an apparent bid to thwart the reelection of Sen. Jon Tester, one of several Democrats on the ballot in GOP-leaning states. The measure would allow the top two candidates in the primary, no matter their party, to win slots on the 2024 general election ballot, which could keep out third parties. Tester in January announced his bid for a fourth term. Past races for Tester’s seat were close enough that the absence of third party candidates could have tipped the balance.

