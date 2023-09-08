FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The pilot of a Florida medical rescue helicopter has told investigators he heard a loud bang before a fire broke out onboard and the aircraft crashed, killing two people. A National Transportation Safety Board preliminary report released Friday says pilot Daron Roche told investigators after the Aug. 28 crash that he tried to return to a Fort Lauderdale airport but the engine compartment fire caused the tail to break off. The helicopter crashed through the roof of an apartment, killing paramedic Terryson Jackson and apartment resident Lurean Wheaton. The safety board has not determined the cause of the fire. Its investigations usually take about a year.

