POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Wednesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m., residents are invited to participate in a public hearing on the Comprehensive Plan 2040. The meeting will be in Council Chambers, 911 North 7th Avenue.

At the hearing, Pocatello Planning and Zoning Commission members will listen to comments from the public concerning the City’s proposed plan. The Commission’s hearing may continue to subsequent dates as needed and announced at their meeting. A future public hearing will be scheduled before the Pocatello City Council following the Planning and Zoning Commission’s hearing.

Comprehensive Plan 2040 is a 20-year plan that seeks to implement a vision for Pocatello and its people. It reflects the voice of residents and is the guiding document for shaping Pocatello’s future. The Plan knits together a set of long-term, integrated, and implementable goals and strategies. The Plan can be utilized as a citywide playbook that determines the City’s priorities for the next 20 years. The Plan provides a common language to connect multiple City departments’ plans, policies, and programs with the community’s identified values.

The proposed changes are available for review online at pocatello.gov/compplan2040 or in the Planning and Development Services Department at City Hall.

All interested persons are invited to attend to express their views regarding this proposal. Oral testimony may be offered during the meeting and may be restricted to no more than three (3) minutes per person. Written testimony up to two (2) pages may be submitted up to the time of the meeting or to the Planning and Development Services Department, and written testimony of more than two (2) pages must be submitted no later than five (5) working days prior to the scheduled meeting date.