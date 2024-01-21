By Kimberly King

HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Hendersonville City Councilmembers are considering a major partnership for a homeless resource and day center in the north part of town at 1411 Asheville Highway.

But there’s a growing number of area residents and business owners learning about the project and speaking out against it.

“We’re really concerned about this becoming another AHOPE,” said Christie Alexander, who owns a nearby pet specialty store. Alexander said she is aware AHOPE Day Center for the homeless in Asheville has had problems with homeless loitering and using drugs on properties around the center.

“My business is right across the street from the proposed property,” said Mike Ridenour, who owns a music academy. He said homeless issues already exist in the corridor.

“With the drug use, the loitering,” Ridenour said.

“I just don’t want it here. I’m concerned about people’s safety,” said Ruth Ann Kitchen, who manages the nearby Citgo gas station. “I had a girl overdose in my bathroom and I had to call 911.”

Last month, Hendersonville City Council heard a presentation from Rachel Ingram, the director of the nonprofit, Hendersonville Connections Center (HCC), about the site. Ingram said in an email to News 13 that the former church building on Greenville Highway remains the first choice for the center.

“Acquiring the property at 1411 Asheville Highway has happened in close collaboration with the City of Hendersonville,” Ingram said by email. “Under the guidelines of the relevant NC General Statutes, Hendersonville Connections Center is in the process of purchasing this property. We are still early in the process, but we hope to begin renovations in the coming months.”

Ingram said HCC is partnering with the city.

“Prior to identifying the 1411 Asheville Highway property, the Board of Directors explored other location options, but found this one to be the right size, location and layout for a collaborative, holistic center like HCC,” she said.

In December, Ingram and Hendersonville City Attorney Angela Beeker made a presentation about the project, which showed that city council approved $800,000 of the city’s pandemic American Rescue funds towards a homeless center project.

But Councilman Jeff Miller raised concerns that renovating the nearly 20,000-square-foot building would cost millions of dollars.

“I have many concerns and questions about The Connection center and its locating at the old Opportunity House location,” Miller said to News 13 when asked about his position on the project.

“I don’t support the project as it stands,” said Councilwoman Jennifer Hensley. “There are too many issues. I understand where a lot of these people are coming from.”

John Connett, Hendersonville city manager, said the project is far from a “go” at the site and that he’s not sure it will come up for a city council vote in February as previously planned.

Christie Alexander has started a petition that, so far, has more than 70 signatures of people in the area who don’t want to see the center in their backyards — with concerns, specifically, over safety. Alexander said she would accept the project but only if she felt confident city leaders did serious due diligence.

