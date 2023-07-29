By Daniel Smithson

Click here for updates on this story

LAFAYETTE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Law enforcement agencies from across Tennessee are sending their condolences after a Macon County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was killed in the line of duty Saturday morning.

Sgt. William Cherry, 55, was killed when a Ford F-150, driven by 24-year-old Devin Slayton, crossed the center line on Highway 10 North near Lafayette and crashed head-on into Cherry’s patrol vehicle, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Cherry died on the scene, while Slayton was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries, THP said.

Chief Deputy Kyle Petty said Cherry was a longtime law enforcement veteran, with more than a decade serving the public. The MCSO posted a statement on Facebook, calling Saturday a “tragic day.”

“The family and the Sheriff’s Office need all of your prayers and support,” MCSO said in the post. “Sgt. Cherry will be greatly missed by the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens he served. William served the citizens of Macon County with honor and dignity.”

It didn’t take long for other Tennessee law enforcement agencies to share their condolences to the fallen law enforcement officer’s family and the agency where he served.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sgt. William Cherry’s family and friends in this difficult time,” the neighboring Lafayette Police Department wrote on Facebook. “Sgt. Cherry was hit head on by a wrong-way driver while in the line of duty. Our thoughts and prayers also go out to our fellow department of the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Cherry will never be forgotten for his honor, integrity, and service to the community of Macon County. He will be heavily missed.”

Meanwhile, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office thanked Cherry for his prior service in Clay County.

“You will be greatly missed,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “Many of our employees were lucky to be able to serve with you when you was serving the citizens of Celina and Clay County. Rest easy brother, we will take it from here.”

Other agencies joined in support for the Macon County Sheriff’s Office by changing their Facebook profile picture to a badge in honor of the 55-year-old sergeant.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



